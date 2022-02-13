DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

