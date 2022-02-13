DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.86.
Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
