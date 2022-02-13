DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.22. DaVita also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$8.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

