DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.25

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.25 and last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 35008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBSDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

