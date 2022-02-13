DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $235,448.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $235,448.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001900 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

