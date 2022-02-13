Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 192,445 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 3.62% of Alphatec worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $195,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.71. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $174,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bakst acquired 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $105,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 83,496 shares of company stock valued at $853,115. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

