Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $27.69 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C trimmed its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,560 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

