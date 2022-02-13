Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Lowers Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,600,357 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.13% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

In related news, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Barclays lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

