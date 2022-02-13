Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases 417,415 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises approximately 2.1% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $109,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $85.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

