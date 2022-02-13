Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $9.71 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:REVH opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.