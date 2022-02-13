Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 415.9% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE DDF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 13,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $749,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

