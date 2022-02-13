Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 415.9% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of NYSE DDF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 13,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
