Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Stock Price Down 3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.