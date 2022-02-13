Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of WILLF opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

