DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 18,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,298. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.