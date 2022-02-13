Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $35.21 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,921,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,731. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

