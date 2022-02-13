Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 162.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 2.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,864,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 320,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,153. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

