Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 63,356 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $93.52. 9,575,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

