Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,252 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up approximately 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $31,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 25.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 631,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 3,481,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,771. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

