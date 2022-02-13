Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 8,475 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,612,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,813,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

