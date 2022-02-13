Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Absolute Software in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

