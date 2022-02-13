DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. DexCom updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $420.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

