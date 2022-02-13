DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 1,429.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth about $171,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DHHC opened at $9.75 on Friday. DiamondHead has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

