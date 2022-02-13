Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,894 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.71% of Banner worth $126,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BANR opened at $63.31 on Friday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

