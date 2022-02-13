Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.11% of Trustmark worth $123,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

