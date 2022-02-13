Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 601,212 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.24% of Hope Bancorp worth $125,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,531,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

