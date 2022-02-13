Dogeswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $386,438.28 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Dogeswap has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Dogeswap has a market capitalization of $386,438.28 and $416.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for $19.32 or 0.00045998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.39 or 0.06769005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.75 or 1.00089894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

