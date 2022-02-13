Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after buying an additional 882,256 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,842,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

