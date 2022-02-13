Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.86. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,688. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.