Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

Shares of D traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,688. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.11.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

