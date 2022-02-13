Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.08. 3,108,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.