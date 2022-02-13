Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Donegal Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

