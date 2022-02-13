Dotmoovs Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $222,865.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $222,865.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

