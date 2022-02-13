DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Lowered by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for approximately 4.1% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

