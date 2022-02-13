Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.53

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.53 and traded as low as C$15.90. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 793,216 shares trading hands.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.