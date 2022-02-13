Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Down 49.9% in January

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.84.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

