DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

