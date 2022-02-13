Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

NYSE:DNB opened at $19.03 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,619 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,089 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,574,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,006,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.