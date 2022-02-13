Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,309 ($17.70) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,346.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,349. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

