Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 30,454 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BTRS were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BTRS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BTRS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 694,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of BTRS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 440,085 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

