Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.07. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

