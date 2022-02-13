Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $518,000 Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Kaman worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kaman by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

KAMN stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 372.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

