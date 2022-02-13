Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNT stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $620.34 million and a P/E ratio of 313.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

