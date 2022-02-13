Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,783 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

IP opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

