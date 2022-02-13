Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after buying an additional 730,497 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,151,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,933,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

