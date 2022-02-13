DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. DZS updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DZSI opened at $14.60 on Friday. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DZS by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DZS by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DZS by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

