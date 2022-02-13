E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.04 ($13.84).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.26) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.94) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.79) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.22) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.79) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of E.On stock opened at €12.18 ($14.00) on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.70) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.27.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

