Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $33.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 138.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

ESTE stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

