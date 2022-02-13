Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $33.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 138.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
ESTE stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.39.
About Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
