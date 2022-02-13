easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 855 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 855 ($11.56) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.74) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.82) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.38) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.02) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

EZJ opened at GBX 706 ($9.55) on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36). Insiders acquired a total of 3,560 shares of company stock worth $1,810,184 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

