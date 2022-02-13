Eaton Vance Management Acquires 19,011 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $78,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

