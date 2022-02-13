Eaton Vance Management Has $60.48 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.57% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $60,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

