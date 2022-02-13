Eaton Vance Management Purchases 338,703 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083,274 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,703 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.35% of Performance Food Group worth $96,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

